Jodhpur, Jan 25 (PTI) Tourists visiting the Indo-Pak border districts Jaisalmer and Bikaner in Rajasthan will soon be able to watch the Wagha-Attari border like beating retreat without the participation of Pakistani soldiers.

The initiative will commence in the form of Beating the Retreat ceremony at BSF's IB post at Babliyan from next month and would then be extended to Bikaner's Sanchu and Khajuwala border posts, BSF IG (Rajasthan Frontier) Pankaj Goomar said on Tuesday.

He said every citizen of the country wishes to visit the international border and keeping this in mind, the BSF has been working on a model to develop tourism at the border posts.

“For this, a stadium with a seating capacity of 2,000 visitors has already been built at Babliyan post. In the beginning, we would start holding Beating the Retreat event like Atari border here from next month,” he said.

Pakistan, however, will not have any participation in the event like the Wagah-Attari border for now as the Pakistani post is two km away from the border in Jaisalmer.

The BSF has taken this initiative in association with the state government.

While fulfilling the wishes of the citizens to have a glimpse like the Wagah-Attari Indo-Pak border, this initiative is also aimed at instilling a sense of patriotism in the visitors.

