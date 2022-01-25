The South Bengal Frontier Border Security Force exchanged sweets and greeting with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Tuesday on the eve of 73rd Republic Day of India at ICP Pertrapole & others Border Out Posts. A joint retreat ceremony was also organized at ICP Petrapole, said BSF.

See Photos Here:

BSF's South Bengal Frontier exchanged sweets & greetings with Border Guard Bangladesh on the eve of Republic Day at ICP Pertrapole & others Border Out Posts. A joint retreat ceremony was also organized at ICP Petrapole: BSF pic.twitter.com/JflaLoxpMg — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)