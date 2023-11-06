English Bazar (WB), Nov 6 (PTI) A wagon of a goods train derailed in West Bengal's Malda district on Monday, officials said.

The incident happened around 12.30 pm at the Harishchandrapur station when the freight train, which was on the way to Katihar in Bihar from Pakur in Jharkhand, was changing tracks, they said.

As the incident happened in the loop line, train services were not disrupted, they added.

No one was injured as a result of the incident, officials said.

An investigation was started to identify the cause of the incident, said an official of the Northeast Frontier Railway.

