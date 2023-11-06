New Delhi, November 6: One woman was killed and three people were injured while crossing a road, after a man driving rashly under the influence of alcohol, hit them in South Delhi. A police officer said on Monday that the injured were identified as Harish (54), Seema (46), Rekha (46) while the deceased was identified as Neetu (45). On Monday morning the Greater Kailash-I police station received information about a mishap at Archana red light bus stop and found a damaged grey-coloured car at the accident site.

"The driver of the car, identified as Vinay (23), was detained by the public and taken into custody by PCR staff. The accused driver was heavily intoxicated (with an alcohol test reading of 280 ml)," said the police officer. Investigation revealed that Vinay, a resident of Najafgarh, was travelling from Moolchand to Chirag Delhi. "He was driving the car recklessly and when he reached the Archana red light, the car struck four people who were crossing the road. The injured individuals were transported to AIIMS Trauma Centre in a PCR van," said the officer. Delhi Road Accident Videos: DTC Bus Rams Into Over Dozen Vehicles in Rohini South, One Killed; Terrifying Visuals Surface

"Medical Legal Case (MLC) reports for the injured are being prepared at AIIMS Trauma Centre. Statements of the injured persons will be obtained once they are fit to give information," the officer said. The accused Vinay works as a private financer with his uncle Devender Sehrawat. “On Sunday night Vinay along with others celebrated the birthday of Devender Sehrawat at CR Park. In the morning Vinay along with his friend Rahul took the key of another friend’s car and went to Moti Nagar to bring Chhole Bhature. The accident occurred when they were returning,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary. Delhi Accident Video: One Dead After DTC Bus Loses Control, Rams Into Several Vehicles in Rohini; Clip Surfaces

“The car involved in the accident belongs to Lav Kush Pandey, a resident of Khirki Village who works as a property dealer. The profile of the injured persons is domestic helps,” the DCP added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2023 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).