Amethi (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) A woman was killed on Sunday morning when a wall of her house collapsed following rains, officials said.

The incident occurred in Hargaon village under Jamon police station area.

Station House Officer of Jamon police station Akhilesh Gupta said, "One Fulmati (55) was cleaning utensils in the house when a wall of the 'kutcha' house collapsed. The woman was killed in the incident."

The body has been sent for postmortem.

Amethi district has been receiving heavy rains for the last four days, leading to waterlogging at many places.

