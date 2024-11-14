Itanagar, Nov 14 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday paid tribute to the valiant soldiers of the Indian armed forces for their heroism during the 1962 Sino-India War.

While participating in the grand finale of the month-long Walong Day celebrations in Walong, located in the state's Anjaw district, Parnaik highlighted the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers who laid down their lives during the war.

He praised their courage in the face of adversity, stressing that their dedication to safeguarding India's sovereignty remains an inspiration for generations to come.

"Their legacy continues to inspire all of us, reminding us of the values of sheer determination, bravery, and ‘Naam, Namak aur Nishan', said Parnaik.

Parnaik on the occasion laid a wreath at the Walong War Memorial and also felicitated the veterans of the 1962 war, next of kin of war heroes and families of the local people who assisted the Indian Army in the operations during the war, a Raj Bhavan release informed.

The governor commended the Spear Corps (4 Corps) and Dao Division (2 Mountain Division) of the Indian Army for the impressive initiative to ensure that the stories of the fallen heroes remain alive and that future generation understand the significance of their sacrifices.

He appreciated the participants and said their presence has enriched the commemoration and made it befitting tributes to the valiant soldiers of Walong.

Pleased by the participation of schoolchildren and NCC cadets, Parnaik said their presence fills with hope and pride, while extending his children's day greetings.

He said their enthusiastic and spirited involvement shows the foundations of a bright and secure future for the nation.

Parnaik exhorted the youth to embrace the noble path of serving the nation with the same courage and dedication shown by the heroes of Walong. He said they are the future of the nation and their commitment can make a significant difference.

General Officer commanding of 3 Corps Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar and Commander of 82 Mountain Brigade also spoke on the occasion.

Mishmi and Meyor communities enthusiastically participated in the programme with traditional dances. Indian Army troops presented the world famed ancient Indian martial art ‘Kalaripayattu'. The NE Warriors Team also displayed martial arts of the North East region.

The Walong Day was organised by the 2 Mountain Division under the aegis of 4 Corps to commemorate the ‘Battle of Walong' in 1962.

The fierce Battle of Walong unfolded in the unforgiving terrain of Kibithu, Namti Tri Junction (famously known as Tiger's Mouth), Walong and adjoining features in the easternmost parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

In October 1962, as Chinese forces advanced aggressively into Indian territory, the responsibility of defending the strategically crucial Walong sector fell upon the gallant 11th Infantry Brigade of the Indian Army's esteemed 2nd Infantry Division.

