Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): The Waltair Division of East Coast Railways has registered an all-time high iron ore loading at an average of 14 rakes a day in April 2023-January 2024, as compared to an average of 11 rakes a day in the corresponding period of the 2022-2023 financial year.

Divisional Railway Manager Sourabh Prasad told ANI that this resulted in the best ever iron ore loading of 18.34 million tonnes during the current financial year (April-Jan), which is substantially higher than 14.63 million tonnes loaded last year, i.e., an increase of 25.36%.

Waltair Division achieved its best ever loading of 63.6 rakes per day in the month of January 2024, surpassing the previous best of 62.4 rakes per day achieved in March 2023, considering all commodities.

DRM Prasad attributed the record loading to better coordination with the customers', viz., NMDC, RINL, JSW Steel, KIOCL Limited, etc., and the joint efforts of all operations and maintenance wings of Waltair Division. (ANI)

