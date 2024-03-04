New Delhi, March 4: On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation for various projects of the state-owned power corporation, NTPC, valued at Rs 30,023 crore. These projects, which will be inaugurated on March 4, 2024, represent a significant step towards sustainable development and economic growth, according to an NTPC statement.

PM Modi will inaugurate Unit-2 (800 MW) of NTPC's Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (Stage-I) located in the Peddapalli district of Telangana. This project, which involves an investment of Rs 8,007 crore, employs ultra-supercritical technology to ensure efficient power generation while significantly reducing CO2 emissions. The project's commissioning will not only boost Telangana's power supply but also ensure nationwide access to affordable and high-quality power 24x7. Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate Unit-2 (660 MW) of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (3x600 MW) in Jharkhand.

In other news, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will open a conference on Monday for enforcement chiefs of all state and central GST officers to address tax evasion. The conference will focus on strategies to combat GST evasion, including an examination of current challenges and a discussion of successful tactics employed by central and state tax enforcement officers.

Delhi's Finance Minister, Atishi, is expected to present the budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year next week on March 4, marking her first budget presentation as Delhi's Finance Minister since joining Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet in March of the previous year. The budget session of the Delhi assembly, which began on February 15 and was initially scheduled to conclude on February 21, has been extended to the first week of March due to delays in finalizing the budget.

In international news, an Italian warship participating in the EU naval protection force in the Red Sea was compelled to intercept a Houthi missile on Saturday, marking a rare instance of direct action by Italy’s navy, which has largely refrained from such engagements since World War II. This incident occurred as Houthi officials pledged to continue their attacks on British ships, following the sinking of the UK-owned Rubymar, which had been taking on water for two weeks after being struck by a Houthi missile.