Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 29 (ANI): Chandigarh residents expressed their expectations from the upcoming budget.

"Being a member of the service class, we expect relief in income tax," a resident, Rajiv Pasi, said.

He further mentioned his expectation for greater employment opportunities for youth.

"There should be more job openings for the youth. They must be facilitated for easy loans," he added.

"Everyone expects budgets. We too hope that it proves to be the best budget," he stated further.

Saharaj, another resident, said, "We don't expect anything from the government. They haven't done anything in the last ten years. Most of the country's money is concentrated in the hands of big industrialists. They can waive off loans for the rich but not for farmers."

Shilpa Rana, a homemaker, requested the government to reduce the price of cylinders and LPG.

Meanwhile, there are various demands regarding the budgetary allocations from across the country.

The Association of Healthcare Providers (AHPI) asked the government to increase budget allocation on health to at least 2.5 percent of GDP to meet its objective of having universal health coverage while flagging the World Health Organisation requirement of 3.5 beds per 1000 people.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance urged the Centre that GST on health insurance must be reduced in Budget 2024.

ASSOCHAM's National Council for MSME appealed to the Centre to focus on spiritual tourism.

The Indian Medical Association sought investment in public-sector hospitals.

The Budget session of Parliament, the last session before the general elections expected in April-May, will begin on January 31 and is likely to continue until February 9.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on February 1. The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament.

The interim budget typically takes care of the fiscal needs of the intervening period until a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls.

A meeting of the floor leaders of various political parties in both Houses of Parliament will be convened on Tuesday by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi. (ANI)

