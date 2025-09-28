Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 28 (ANI): Raja Yaqoob, Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, lauded the bicycle rally and a painting competition in Pahalgam to mark World Tourism Day.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Yaqoob said that the department wanted to bring positivity in the region after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives.

He said, "On World Tourism Day, we organised various programs across Kashmir... In Pahalgam, we organised a bicycle rally and a painting competition among school children. Apart from this, a huge musical festival was also organised in Pahalgam. Similarly, a musical festival was also celebrated in Gulmarg."

"We want to bring positivity in the entire country, the entire region, so that after the unfortunate incident in Pahalgam, discussions start once again in Jammu and Kashmir and tourists come in large numbers," Raja Yaqoob said.

Meanwhile, a Heritage Walk was organised on Saturday in Katra to promote the traditional route leading to the revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

The walk was flagged off by SDM Katra and Piyush Dhotra in the presence of the officials, local residents, and pilgrims.

Participants retraced the historic path that has been followed by devotees for centuries, highlighting its spiritual, cultural, and heritage value.

Speaking on the occasion, the official stressed that the initiative would not only revive awareness about the old route but also encourage sustainable and heritage-based tourism in the region.

Local residents and traders welcomed the event, expressing hope that it would bring renewed attention and boost economic activity in the town.

World Tourism Day is celebrated globally on September 27 every year.

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, celebrated World Tourism Day 2025 with a focus on "Tourism and Sustainable Transformation". The event brought together distinguished stakeholders from government, industry, academia, and civil society, reaffirming India's commitment toward fostering cultural exchange, driving economic growth, and advancing sustainable practices in tourism, a Ministry of Tourism release said. (ANI)

