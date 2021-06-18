Jammu, Jun 18 (PTI) A wanted criminal and an alleged drug peddler were arrested in two separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday, an official said.

Noor Din alias Jattu, wanted in 13 cases registered at Rajbagh police station, was arrested from Marheen area, he said.

Din is a resident of Bakrak Colony and had been on the run for the past several years, he added.

In another operation, a suspected drug peddler was arrested along with 6.50 grams of heroin near Dhanari bridge.

The arrestee was identified as Mohammad Arif, a resident of Bhool Ramkot village, he said, adding he was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

