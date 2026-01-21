Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 21 (ANI): A wanted criminal sustained injuries after he opened fire at police personnel during an encounter in Punjab's Amritsar district, officials said.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Border Range, Amritsar, Sandeep Goel, said that the accused, Mani Soorma, is an active member of the notorious Kishan Jandiala gang and is wanted in several criminal cases.

DIG Goel stated that the accused had earlier managed to evade police custody following a previous encounter. "On 12th January, in an exchange of fire, an accused (Mani Soorma) was injured; he was admitted to the hospital, and he was able to escape from there. Mani Soorma is a member of the Kishan Jandiala gang, and he is also wanted in many cases," the DIG said.

The senior police officer further informed that, acting on specific intelligence inputs received on Tuesday, police teams launched an operation to apprehend the accused. "Today, upon receiving information about him, when police tried to nab him, he fired shots at the police," DIG Goel added.

Following the fresh exchange of fire, Mani Soorma was injured. He was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Amritsar, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Police have tightened security in the area, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police on Tuesday launched a 72-hour operation to initiate a statewide crackdown against gangsters, aiming to dismantle the entire ecosystem of organised crime under the 'War On Gangsters' Campaign. Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav stated that 12,000 police officers have been conducting raids at 2,000 locations during the first phase of the operation. To extradite gangsters operating outside the state, a specialised cell has been formed under IG Ashish Chaudhary, comprising officers from all operational wings, he said.

"The CM has given us instructions that gangsters will not be tolerated in Punjab. We have made a strategy, and a war has been launched against the gangsters. A 72-hour operation has been launched today. In its first phase, 12,000 police officers are conducting raids at almost 2,000 locations. The CM himself is monitoring this," DGP Yadav told reporters here.

"To bring the gangsters sitting outside (Punjab) back, a cell has been formed under IG Ashish Chaudhry. It will consist of officers of all operational wings. We will crack down on criminal financing. We have also started an anti gangster helpline today. Punjab government has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for rewards," he added. (ANI)

