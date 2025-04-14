South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 14 (ANI): Security was tightened, and a heavy police force was also deployed after minorities blocked roads over their protests on the Waqf Amendment Act in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

On Monday, members of the Indian Secular Front held a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act in Sealdah and demanded its repeal.

Meanwhile, security personnel conducted a flag march in the violence-hit Dhuliyan town in the Jangipur division of the Murshidabad district. A heavy police force has been deployed in the region from days after the violence.

ADG Eastern Command of BSF Ravi Kumar Gandhi visited the violence-hit areas in West Bengal on Monday and said that the situation is getting normal. He stated that the BSF has been working closely with the state police, and the CRPF has also joined the operations. Gandhi added that on Sunday, the situation was peaceful.

"The situation is getting normal now. Since last Friday, we, the BSF, have been working closely with the local police and doing whatever is required to normalise the situation. Now, the CRPF has also come. Yesterday also, the situation was relatively very peaceful, and wherever we are getting any input about any tension or trouble, we are responding effectively. So I am very sure that soon the situation will get normal and we are working closely with the local police and other sister agencies", he told ANI.

Addressing the issue of the India-Bangladesh border, the security forces have very effective systems of domination and electronic surveillance on the border. Gandhi stated that with the cooperation of sister agencies, we are guarding the border very effectively and under the Integrated Border Management Plan.

"We have very effective systems of dominations on the border and we have electronic surveillance also. We have a very effective water wing and we work closely with the local border population which is very important for us. With the cooperation of sister agencies, we are guarding the border very effectively and under the Integrated Border Management Plan, we have very effective cooperation with Border Guard Bangladesh. We have a lot of joint operational activities...", he said. (ANI)

