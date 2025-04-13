New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Mahmood Madani on Sunday strongly criticised the Waqf law, calling it a politically motivated move aimed at facilitating land occupation under the guise of reform.

Addressing mediapersons in the national capital, Madani said the amendment was brought not to improve the functioning of the Waqf Boards but to serve vested interests.

Also Read | Kanpur Man Returns Home Early, Catches Wife With Neighbour in Bed; Chews Off Lover's Private Parts in Rage.

"This is not an issue of Waqf but politics. In the name of Muslims, sometimes by abusing Muslims or by being the sympathisers of Muslims, this act (was implemented) with malicious intent," Madani said.

He claimed that the narrative used to justify the amendment falsely portrayed the previous Waqf Board as having unchecked powers and no government oversight.

Also Read | UP Shocker: 3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Bitten by Rabid Dog, 10 Other Children Also Attacked by Same Dog.

"BJP and its friends in the country and media friends told that the earlier Waqf Board was such that it could do anything in forming the Waqf Board. The Muslim community had no role in the government. People of their choice were made in the government," he said.

Madani alleged that the act is designed to aid real estate developers and land grabbers in acquiring prime Waqf properties.

"You are trying to help the builders and land occupiers, so that they get the lands in prime locations. They used to say that it was oppression. This act or amendment is not right for the country, society or Muslims. You are benefiting the occupiers," he said.

He added that the law undermines the trust and promises made to Muslims by the country's founding leaders.

"Our ancestors decided that we will stay in this country. The founders of this country made certain promises to us, and now those decisions are being trampled upon," he said.

Madanai also called for peaceful protests across the country, emphasising the need to stand with the poor and marginalised and vowing that the struggle for justice will continue despite challenges.

"As citizens of this country, we must stand up for the poor who are being crushed. When I hear the questions of those who raise their voice -- what should I say? Our struggle will continue. Whatever sacrifices we have to make, we will make them with patience. Sacrifices were made even before independence," he said.

Further, he said, "There are some people in this country who are trying to take us down this path, but some among you will also stand with us. Times will change."

Appealing for non-violent resistance, he urged people to express dissent within the bounds of the law.

"We have appealed to the people to protest peacefully, to protest everywhere. And we condemn any violence -- it will only weaken our movement," Madani said.

He expressed hope that silence from sections of society would not last forever and that public support would grow with time.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi today announced that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will hold a public protest meeting against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Addressing a press conference, he announced a protest on April 19 from 7 PM to 10 PM at Darussalam in Hyderabad. The protest meeting, he said will be presided over by AIMPLB President Khalid Saifullah Rahmani

"A protest public meeting is being organized by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 on 19th April from 7 pm to 10 pm in Hyderabad Darussalam. It will be presided over by the President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Khalid Saifullah Rahmani," said AIMIM Chief.

Owaisi stated that members of the Muslim Personal Law Boards of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, along with prominent Muslim organizations from both states, will participate and address the public, highlighting that the Waqf (Amendment) Act is not in the interest of Waqf properties.

'In this protest public meeting, members of the Muslim Personal Law Board of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and big Muslim organizations of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will take part. They will tell the public through their speeches that this Waqf (Amendment) Act is not in favour of the Waqf. We are also trying to talk to the members of the Waqf Committee, and if their schedule permits, they can also come and participate in the public meeting...," he said.

Violent protests erupted in Jangipur and other areas of West Bengal, including Amtala, Suti, Dhuliyan, Murshidabad, and North 24 Parganas, against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, damaging public property. A Muslim organization in Siliguri and students from Aliah University in Kolkata also protested, urging the central government to repeal the Act.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on April 4 with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which Parliament passed during the Budget session.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, seeks to focus on improving the management of waqf properties, empowering relevant stakeholders, improving the efficiency of survey, registration, and case disposal processes, and developing waqf properties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)