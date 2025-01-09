Chandigarh, Jan 9 (PTI) The war against drugs can be won only through the joint efforts of all sections of society, including the government, social organisations and other stakeholders, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said on Thursday.

He was addressing an event on drug awareness here. During the event, academicians from about 50 universities, schools and other higher education institutes expressed their views and pledged support to effectively address the issue of drug abuse in Punjab, according to an official release.

The educationists also briefed the governor about the various awareness activities being conducted on their campuses, which have resulted in a reduction in drug abuse among the youth.

In his address, Kataria highlighted the evil of the drug menace, emphasising that it is not just a regional problem but a national crisis, particularly alarming in Punjab.

"This war against drugs can only be won through the joint efforts of all sections of society, including the government, social organisations, educational institutions, NGOs, and other stakeholders," he said.

"Enforcing laws is important, but it alone cannot solve the problem. Spreading awareness across all sections of society is equally crucial," he added.

The governor underscored the importance of leveraging modern communication tools, such as social media, to spread awareness about the threats of drug abuse.

He further suggested organising public marches and community-driven campaigns to foster a collective response against this social evil.

The governor also acknowledged the unique challenges posed by the current wave of synthetic drugs, describing them as more life-threatening than traditional drugs.

He pointed out that this has become a lucrative business for anti-social and anti-national elements, creating an even more urgent need for a focused and united approach.

Emphasising the critical role of families and educational institutions, he said, "Parents and schools must serve as frontline warriors in this fight. Instead of ostracising drug addicts, we must support them with love and acceptance to reintegrate them into society."

The governor called for systematic measures to address the issue, suggesting that teacher counselling programmes should be initiated at the district, tehsil, and block levels.

He encouraged all stakeholders to remain resolute despite challenges, expressing confidence that persistent efforts would yield results.

He also called for a compassionate and comprehensive approach, focusing on awareness, education, and community engagement.

