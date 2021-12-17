New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): A war of words has erupted between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the inclusion of "Durga Puja in Kolkata" in UNESCO's "Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity".

Earlier on Wednesday, Lok Sabha MP and national general secretary of Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee had tweeted, "Two minutes of silence for @AmitShah and all the tall leaders at @BJP4India who, during their pre-election political tours, HILARIOUSLY CLAIMED that DURGA PUJA IS NOT CELEBRATED IN WEST BENGAL. Your BIGOTRY and HOAX have been BUSTED, you stand EXPOSED YET AGAIN!"

In response, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Friday the strong relationships built with other countries by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to the motion for inclusion of Durga Puja in the list which was co-sponsored by Japan and earned support from 16 countries.

"The strong relationships that PM @narendramodi ji built with other countries led to this motion being co-sponsored by Japan and supported by 16 countries. Durga Puja now joins 13 prior intangible inscriptions from India including Yoga, Kumbh Mela, Vedic and Buddhist chanting," said Reddy in his tweet.

Reddy credited the inclusion of the Puja in the list to the Union Ministry of Culture and Sangeet Natak Akademi, the nodal agency which initiated the process that ultimately led to the inclusion of 'Durga Puja in Kolkata' in the list.

He also extended his thanks to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and India's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO.

"Durga Puja in Kolkata' has been inscribed by @UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This recognition is due to 2 years of hard-work of the @MinOfCultureGoIthrough @sangeetnatak. I would also like to thank @MEAIndia & India's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO," said Reddy in another tweet.

"This is not just a proud moment for the people of Bengal, but for all Indians and the Hindu community across the world that recognizes the Shakti of women by celebrating the female goddess in all forms. My congratulations to all officers in @MinOfCultureGoI who made this possible," added another tweet from Reddy.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday inscribed "Durga Puja in Kolkata" on the "Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity'.

"Congratulations! Durga puja is now inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity! 14 ICH elements from India have been inscribed on this list by the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage," tweeted UNESCO.

With the inscription of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India now has 14 intangible cultural heritage elements on the prestigious UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. In recent years, the Intangible Cultural Heritage elements that saw inscriptions are Kumbh Mela, Yoga, Chhau dance, Kalbelia folk songs and dances of Rajasthan, Sankirtana, ritual singing, drumming and dancing of Manipur, the Parsi new year festival of Navroz, the traditional performance of the Ramayana - Ramlila, Sanskrit theatre - Kutiyattam, ritual theatre and dance drama of Kerala - Mudiyettu, religious festival and ritual theatre of the Garhwal Himalayas - Ramman, Traditional brass and copper craft of utensil making among the Thatheras of Jandiala Guru, Punjab.

In its final form, India's nomination received overwhelming support from the 24 nation IGC with Japan sponsoring the amended draft resolution which was co-sponsored by 16 member nations leading to this inscription.

The Ministry of Culture, GoI through the nodal agency Sangeet Natak Akademi initiated the process that involved nomination of the element of Durga Puja and submission of the dossier prepared by experts in 2019.

A strong diplomatic push at the level of the Ministry of External Affairs and Permanent Delegation of India to Paris ensured that the 24 nation Intergovernmental Committee understood and appreciated the nuances of the festival and supported its inscription on the representative list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (ANI)

