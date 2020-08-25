Nashik, Aug 24 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said water from Nashik district will be utilised for people of the state only.

The district guardian minister said a proposal was made earlier to give water from the Godavari Valley projects to Gujarat.

"Many parts in Maharashtra are deprived of water and they need to be provided water first. In this scenario, water from Nashik district will not be given elsewhere but the benefit of it will be given to land in Maharashtra only," Bhujbal.

