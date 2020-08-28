Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): With lakes in Mumbai reaching 95.19 per cent of the total capacity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday decided to withdraw the cut in water supply in Mumbai city from August 29.

The BMC had imposed a 20 per cent water cut in Mumbai on August 5 after the water supply in the city's reservoirs went down to 34 per cent.

Also Read | COVID-19 Should Not Be Taken Lightly, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The cut in water supply was reduced to 10 per cent on August 22 in view of the improvement in water levels in lakes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)