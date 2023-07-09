New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) More than 3,400 police personnel were deployed on Sunday at 50 locations in the city to manage traffic in view of waterlogging on several road stretches due to heavy rains for the second consecutive day.

There was waterlogging since the morning hours, which resulted in traffic snarls across the city, and the Traffic Control room received complaints regarding congestion, uprooting of trees, potholes and signals not working, according to officials.

Police personnel were deployed at intersections where signals were not working, they said and added that data collected by the traffic police showed that there were potholes at four major locations -- Bagga roundabout, on Ambedkar Road, Rail Bhawan to Windsor Place on Raisina Road and Adhchini on Aurobindo Marg.

They said power failure resulted in signals not working. Trees were uprooted at six locations -- Kishanganj Railway Colony, Tara Chand Mathur Marg, Ajmeri Gate, 12, Janpath, Khan Market and Madarsa to JLN Marg, the officials said.

"Trees were removed along footpaths and central verges and traffic movement was managed in best possible manner. The operations at some locations are still going on and services of other departments are also being taken," a senior traffic official said.

According to the data, as at 4.40 pm, traffic congestion was witnessed at 54 locations of Delhi due to various reasons. These included roads in Geeta Colony, Mangolpuri Industrial Area, West Vinod Nagar, East Vinod Nagar, Adhchini traffic signal, Chilla Border, Azad Market, Mundka, Rajdhani Park, Nawab Ganj, Sant Nagar, Burari, Sarai Kale Khan, Nehru Vihar Crossing, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Paschim Vihar and Okhla Subzi Mandi.

Around "3,450 traffic police personnel were deployed who regulated the traffic in entire Delhi wearing rain coats and boots", the traffic department said.

"Messages through Traffic Control Room were also flashed to control rooms of other civic agencies like Horticulture Departments of NDMC, PWD, MCD, etc. They were also pressed into for using local resources, manpower and attending to the situation and calls with due alertness, alacrity and promptness," the traffic department said.

For traffic management, deputy and assistant commissioners of police and inspectors were directed to mobilise personnel, patrol teams and cranes to remove broken branches, uprooted trees and stalled vehicles.

Traffic congestion and waterlogging were also reported in parts Maharani Bagh Bus Stand, Nangloi Flyover, Mathura Road, Ring Road, Kapashera Chowk, Sarita Vihar, Bhairon Marg, JLN Stadium, Pragati Maidan, Civil Lines, Motilal Nehru Marg, Sunehri Bagh, Central Secretariat, Teen Murti, Satya Niketan, Chanakyapuri and RML hospital, the data showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)