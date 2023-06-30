New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Some parts of Delhi witnessed waterlogging after the city received light to moderate rainfall on Friday, causing inconvenience to the people.

Incidents of tree falling have also been reported from several parts of the city, including Anand Niketan, Hauz Khas and Okhla.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 34.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

With three degrees below the normal, the minimum temperature stood at 25 degrees Celsius.

As per the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), five places in Delhi, including Najafgarh, Ranhola and Karawal Nagar, reported waterlogging.

Delhi traffic police also tweeted about waterlogging in certain areas to caution commuters.

The humidity on Friday oscillated between 100 and 74 per cent.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky and light rain for Saturday with the maximum and minimum temperatures standing at 34 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

An IMD official said there would be a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain.

The air quality over Delhi remained in the good category at 61, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

