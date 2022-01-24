Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party West Bengal unit has issued a show-cause notice to two party leaders for "anti-party activities".

The BJP issued the notices to Joy Prakash Majumdar and Ritesh Tiwari.

Ritesh Tiwari, one of the two leaders, said that the way the party has been functioning for the last nearly eight months" is not good".

Speaking to ANI, Ritesh Tiwari said, "I have received a show-cause where it's written what I have said against party members in the public domain is anti-party."

"Media receives a letter before I do, but I will not answer to media; will talk to the party. The way WB BJP has been running for the last 7-8 months is not good," he added. (ANI)

