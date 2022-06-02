Kolkata, Jun 2 (PTI) In the backdrop of CBI probing the purported malpractices in SSC appointments, the West Bengal CID on Thursday started its investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment at Kalyani AIIMS, an official said.

Also Read | DU Admission Row: St Stephen’s College Challenges Withdrawal of Its Prospectus in Delhi High Court.

The CID probe is being held following the lodging of an FIR lodged by a person Sariful Islam in May which named eight BJP leaders, including the Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar and MP Jagannath Sarkar, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Jamia Masjid Row: Section 144 Imposed in Mandya From June 3-5 Over VHP's Call for Protest.

BJP MLAs Niladri Shekhar Dana and Bankim Chandra Ghosh were also named in the FIR, which alleged that the eight named in it had misused their positions to help appoint people known to them at the Central government-run multispecialty hospital at Kalyani in Nadia district.

All of them have been charged under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (acts done by several people with a common intention) and under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

Several other FIRs were also launched in the case, he said.

Kalyani Police handed over documents related to the case to the CID sleuths on Thursday.

"We have collected the documents related to the matter. We will sort out how to proceed with the investigation. It's in a very early stage," the CID official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)