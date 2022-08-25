New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted custody parole to Gurupada Maji, accused in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal mining scam in West Bengal.

According to ED, Gurupada Maji is one of the partners of Anup Majee, the kingpin of illegal coal mining business activities in West Bengal

The bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh on Thursday granted parole to Guruprada Maji till September 3, 2022. The Guruprada Maji has approached the Delhi High court for interim bail stating his mother was expired a few days ago and his presence is necessary for rituals in his home town.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on August 2 filed a supplementary Prosecution Complaint (PC) before the Rouse Avenue Court (New Delhi) in the case of illegal coal mining case by Anup Majee and others.

In the said supplementary Prosecution Complaint, Gurupada Maji and 6 companies controlled by him have been arrayed as accused. Gurupado Maji was arrested by ED on 26/05/2022 and currently was in judicial custody.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of FIR registered by the CBI, Kolkata against Anup Majee, several other officials of ECL and other public servants and private persons for illegal excavation and theft of coal from the leasehold area of ECL in active connivance of the officials of ECL, CISF, Indian Railways and concerned other departments for alleged commission of a cognizable offence under various sections of IPC and Section 13(2) r/w section 13(1)(a) of the P.C. Act,1988. Total proceeds of crime identified till date is Rs. 2742.32 Crore.

Till now, POC to the tune of Rs. 204.64 have already been attached by ED vide seven Provisional attachment orders and three persons have been arrested by ED till date, said ED in a press statement. (ANI)

