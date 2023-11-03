Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) A host of MoUs pertaining to the education sector are likely to be announced at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) on November 21-22, a senior state government official said.

The state has already put into effect 400 MoUs inked with organisations in 46 countries, said Partha Gangopadhyay, Joint DPI (Director of Public Instruction), Higher Education Department.

An additional 62 agreements are in the pipeline and expected to be officially announced during the BGBS, he told reporters here.

Gangopadhyay also said an education symposium will be organised by the department here on Saturday.

Senior Special Secretary of the department, Jaydip Mukhopadhyay, said the government has overseen the establishment of 11 private universities since taking over in 2011.

During the period, the number of state-funded universities has risen from 12 to 31, he said.

Mukhopadhyay noted that female enrolment in education has risen from 5.26 lakh to 13.4 lakh in the last decade, while male enrolment has increased from 12.4 lakh to 27 lakh during the same period.

He pointed out that the state's overall gross enrolment stands at 27 per cent.

Joint DPI, Higher Education, Maitri Ghosh, said the innovative ideas coming out of the conclave will play a pivotal role in establishing a unified educational ecosystem in the state.

