Kolkata, Jul 1 (PTI) The West Bengal government has floated an e-tender inviting bids to run three closed tea gardens in the northern part of the state.

The tea gardens are Bandapani, Madhu (in Alipurduar district) and Surendranagar in Jalpaiguri district.

"We have put up advertisements on the e-tender three days back. The allotments will be done through an open bidding process," Principal Secretary, State Land and Land Reforms Department, Manoj Pant, told PTI.

He said the bidders will have to comply with laws of the state and central governments, and assume all liabilities of the gardens.

Tea Board Deputy Chairman Arun Kumar Ray said the state government can go ahead with the e-tender, and the organisation has no role to play in the process.

"The new owner will have to approach the board for registration," he said.

An official of Indian Tea Association (ITA) said the state government has sent a mail to enquire if any member is interested in buying the gardens.

"It is a step towards reviving the gardens and securing the livelihood of the workers," the official said.

The three closed tea gardens employed around 3,000 workers.

Another industry body, the Tea Association of India (TAI), said it is also aware of the state government's move to invite bids.

Bids have been sought from firms that have experience in running tea gardens, and the last date for submission is July 23.

Ziaul Alam, convenor of Joint Forum, an apex body of tea trade unions, said it is a good move on the part of the state government.

"But, I think all the stakeholders have to be involved, including the commerce ministry," he said.

Alam said there are nearly 27 tea gardens in north Bengal, which are either abandoned or closed.

As tea growing is a major economic activity in north Bengal and involves a large number of people, political analysts are of the opinion that the move is aimed at garnering support for the ruling Trinamool Congress in the tea belt.

