Kolkata, August 11: West Bengal minister Swapan Debnath tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday following which he has been hospitalised, health department officials said.

Debanth, who is the minister of state for micro small and medium enterprise and textile, was unwell for the last few days and underwent the coronavirus test on Monday. Also Read | DGCA Bans Use of Wide-Body Aircraft at Kozhikode Airport During Monsoon Season: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

The 69-year-old MLA from Purbastali Dakshin in East Bardhaman district was taken to Beliaghata ID Hospital for treatment after tests revealed the contagion, they said. Earlier, state fire minister Sujit Bose had tested positive for the disease. He recovered from the disease after treatment at a private hospital. Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Extends Janmashtami 2020 Greetings To Nation, Says 'Jai Shri Krishna'.

Trinamool Congress MLA Tamonash Ghosh had succumbed to COVID-19 in June.

