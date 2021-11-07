Kolkata, Nov 6 (PTI) Bengal's COVID-19 pandemic scenario improved slightly on Saturday with 670 fresh cases reported from different parts of the state taking the caseload in the state to 15,97,765, the health department said.

The state had reported 763 new cases of the contagion on Friday and 918 cases the day before.

The city also witnessed a decline in COVID infection as 181 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the department said in a bulletin.

On Friday, the city had accounted for 203 new cases and 228 on Thursday.

The bulletin said the positivity rate of the disease too slipped to 2.21 per cent from Friday's 2.53 per cent.

The number of deaths, however, rose slightly as 14 fatalities were reported from the state with the city accounting for four, South 24 Parganas district three and North 24 Parganas and East Bardhaman districts two each.

One death each was reported from Birbhum and Darjeeling districts, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 764 recoveries were reported in the state an the discharge rate of those affected from hospitals and nursing homes stayed at 98.29 per cent. The total number of people recovering from the disease in West Bengal rose to 15,70,521, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases was recorded at 8,029, it added.

Since Friday afternoon 30,281 samples have been tested in Bengal taking the total number of such tests to 1,94,39,378, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, 47,347 doses of COVID vaccine were administered in the state pushing the total number of people getting at least one dose of the vaccine to over eight crores, a senior official of the department said.

