Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], August 6 (ANI) : Birbhum’s Rampurhat police station on Sunday morning recovered about 60 boxes of about 12,000 pieces of gelatin sticks from a deserted house near Radipur village, said the police official.

No one has been arrested so far in the case.

The police are investigating the matter, they added.

Further details awaited.

In April this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two suppliers of explosives and Gelatin sticks in the West Bengal detonator seizure case, the agency said.

The two accused were identified as Merazuddin Ali Khan of Bokaro and Mir Md. Nuruzzaman of Birbhum. The two were held in the Raniganj and Kolkata regions of West Bengal. (ANI)

