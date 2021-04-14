New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC), including party leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Derek O'Brien, met the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are making provocative statements and creating differences among people of different caste and creed.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Kalyan Banerjee said: "We met the Election Commission of India and we were given a deputation. We highlighted some chief points, one of the points is that PM Modi on April 12 delivered a speech on Kalyani. In that speech, he tried to distinguish the Rajbongshi, Matura and Namasutra communities."

"He made an allegation that (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee has not done anything for the Namasutra and Matua communities. This is a clear-cut violation of the Model Code of Conduct because this is creating mutual hatred and causing tensions between different castes," he said.

Kalyan further informed that the Prime Minister had made a speech on April 10, where he called Mamata a "goonda" (thugs) and referred to her followers as 'thugs' as well, which constituted as another violation of the MCC.

He further alleged that Amit Shah had attempted to create a difference between Rajbonshi and other communities during a speech on April 11.

"A level playing field should be there. Drastic steps should be taken against PM Modi and Shah for violation of MCC immediately," the TMC MP said.

Earlier on Tuesday, after the EC ban on her ended, Mamata attacked PM Modi and Shah's allegations of not doing anything for the Matua communities, saying that if she was proved wrong, she will retire from politics and if the BJP was proved wrong, they would do "sit-ups holding ears".

The high-decibel campaigning for the fifth phase of the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Wednesday, as leaders of the political parties taking part in the high-stakes polls left no stone unturned to woo the voters of the state.

The fifth phase of polling will be held on Saturday. (ANI)

