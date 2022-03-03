Kolkata, Mar 2 (PTI) West Bengal Wednesday recorded zero COVID death for the first time in recent times but logged 153 fresh cases, a state health department bulletin said.

The number of new cases were up by seven from that of Tuesday, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases 32 were reported in Kolkata and 28 in North 24 Parganas district, it said.

The positivity rate went up to 0.69 per cent from 0.61 per cent the previous day.

The number of daily tests was a notch lesser than Tuesday's 23,912 to 22,226 on Wednesday, it said.

With 166 persons discharged on Wednesday, the recovery rate stood at 98.86 per cent, it said.

The number of active cases on Wednesday was 1,795, down by 13 than the day before, the bulletin said.

A total of 19,92,433 patients have been discharged so far, it said, adding that the total Covid cases recorded in the state was 20,15,406, it said.

A total of 2,42,58,464 samples have been tested in West Bengal so far, the bulletin added.

