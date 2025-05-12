Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Indian Railways is prioritising technological advancement towards enhancing railway safety and operational efficiency. In this series, the Bhopal division of Western Central Railway (WCR) has recently upgraded interlocking systems at eight stations with the implementation of Electronic Interlocking (EI) system, according to an official release.

The interlocking system is a safety mechanism that establishes coordination between signals, track switches and other points in train operations to minimise the possibility of accident. The system ensures that the signal does not turn 'green' and the train does not enter that route until the route is completely safe. This modern system will not only enhance operational safety but also significantly reduce the chances of human error, the release said.

It further emphasised that currently, over 50 stations in the division are equipped with Electronic Interlocking systems. Additionally, the electronic interlocking has been introduced in Bina Goods Yard as well by replacing the old mechanical system, which has significantly reduced the possibility of unsafe conditions.

Similarly, Talvadia yard of the division has also been successfully redesigned, which includes turnout upgrade, installation of sand hump and re-designing of signaling. It has made the arrival and departure of trains on loop lines more smooth and safe.

Furthermore, the installation of an automatic signaling system in the Bhopal-Itarsi section has lifted the operational capacity of the section. Passengers are getting its direct benefit in the form of improvement in the speed and punctuality of trains.

The release also stressed that the technical staff members from the Signal and Telecommunication Department are being timely sent to IRISET (Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications), Secunderabad and Byculla, Mumbai, for special technical training so that they get well acquainted with the latest technologies.

Additionally, the upgradation work with modern technologies such as electronic interlocking, IBS (Intermediate Block Signalling), SSI (Solid State Interlocking), CTC (Centralized Traffic Control) and 'Kavach' is proposed at many other stations of the division in days to come. These initiatives are expected to further enhance safety, reliability, and modernization of railway infrastructure. (ANI)

