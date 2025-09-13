New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Ahead of his historic visit to Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Central government is committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur. PM Modi will attend programmes in Churachandpur and Imphal on Saturday.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared, "I will be attending programmes in Churachandpur and Imphal tomorrow, 13th September. We are fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur. The foundation stone for road projects, National Highway projects, women hostels and more would be laid. The projects being inaugurated include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri, the IT SEZ Building and the New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri, a unique all-women's market in various districts."

Also Read | US Labels India a 'Central Pillar' in Indo-Pacific Strategy, but Donald Trump’s Tariff Measures Undermine Key Goals, Says Report.

PM Modi will be visiting five states, namely Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar from 13th to 15th September (Saturday to Monday), to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 71,850 crore, according to the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

PM Modi further shared, "Over the next few days, on 13th, 14th and 15th September, I will be attending programmes in Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar which are aimed at boosting 'Ease of Living.' These projects will have a very positive impact on people's lives, especially towards boosting connectivity, job creation and more."

Also Read | Punjab Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA Manjinder Lalpura Sentenced to 4 Years Imprisonment in Molestation Case.

In line with his commitment to inclusive, sustainable and holistic development of Manipur, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur. The projects include Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore; 5 National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, Working Women Hostels at 9 locations, among others.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal. They include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri; IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri; Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata; and Ima Markets, unique all women's market, in 4 districts.

The eruption of ethnic conflict on May 3, 2023, along with the persistent discord between the Meitei and Kuki communities, has inflicted lasting damage on Manipur, hindering its economy, disrupting its social cohesion, and destabilising its political landscape. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)