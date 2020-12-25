Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 25 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has defended Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen over reports that he was on the Visva Bharati University's list of illegal plot holders and said such allegations were being made against him as he "is not inclined towards BJP's ideology".

"We all salute Amartya Sen. Just because he isn't inclined towards BJP's ideology, they're making such allegations against him," she said on Thursday.

Earlier, she had tweeted about Visva Bharati which is celebrating its centenary.

"Visva Bharati University turns 100. This temple of learning was Rabindranath Tagore's greatest experiment on creating the ideal human being. We must preserve the vision and philosophy of this great visionary," she said.

Media reports said on Thursday that Visva Bharati has written to the state government alleging that dozens of its plots have been recorded wrongly and that the list of unauthorised occupants includes eminent economist Amartya Sen. (ANI)

