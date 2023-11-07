New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Amid rising concerns over deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Punjab government to stop stubble burning and listed the matter for hearing on November 10.

The directions of the apex court came while hearing an issue relating to air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhuliaapex observed that there can't be a political battle all the time and that stubble burning needs to be stopped.

"We want it (stubble burning) stopped. We don't know how you do it, it's your job. But it must be stopped. Something has to be done immediately," the apex court told Punjab after the government's counsel said that farmers are burning the stubble on account of economic reasons.

The apex court said that the Punjab government is seeing a scenario where due to the paddy crop water table declined drastically with wells going beyond redemption.

"You are promoting millets on one hand and then letting paddy ruin groundwater," the Supreme Court said to Centre.

Supreme Court says a serious look is required whether this kind of paddy should be grown in the time period in which it is grown, 15 years ago this problem did not arise because such cropping did not take place.

Supreme Court says this crop has destroyed the water table of Punjab and that the weather around Delhi affects it.

Additionally, the top court directed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan governments to stop stubble burning forthwith.

The Court also made the local SHO responsible for implementing the court's direction on stubble burning under the supervision of DGPs and the Chief Secretary.

Further, the SC noted that a smog tower installed as per an earlier order is not working, and directed the government to ensure it is repaired.

It also asked the Chief Secretaries of the States to have a meeting either physically or by Zoom on the pollution issue.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul hearing the air pollution matter observes that while travelling through Punjab over the weekend he saw widespread fires on both sides of the road.

The SC observed that schemes like odd-even for vehicles to tackle pollution issues are mere optics.

The apex court posted the air pollution matter for hearing on Friday, November 10. (ANI)

