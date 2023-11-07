Jammu, November 7: A soldier died on Tuesday while on duty near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district. Official sources said that Naik Rohan Patel lost consciousness while on duty near the LoC in Poonch district. Jammu and Kashmir: Agniveer Dies Due to Bullet Injury Along LoC in Poonch, Investigation Underway.

“He was immediately shifted to hospital where doctors said that he had succumbed en route. "Medico-legal proceedings have been started,” sources said. Jammu and Kashmir: Army Soldier Shoots Himself Dead in Pampore, Investigation Underway.

More details were awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2023 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).