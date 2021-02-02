New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that they will travel to different parts of the country to create awareness against new farm laws.

"We will go to different parts of the country like Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and launch a public awareness campaign. Each state has its own set of problems. We will create awareness among tribals, labourers, downtrodden about government policies," Tikait told ANI.

He also expressed apprehensions over the long-term impact of new farm laws on the land of farmers.

He slammed the authorities saying, "they have put up barbed-wires around, are preventing ambulances to reach us."

Tikait said they also want welfare of policemen who have been deployed at the protest site. Farmer unions have been protesting on borders of Delhi since November against three farm laws. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)