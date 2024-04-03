Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 3 (ANI): West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar expressed confidence that the 35-seat target set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be achieved.

Majumdar said, "The party workers are ready to give PM Modi gifts one by one. The 35-seat target that has been given to us by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, we will touch it. Our party workers are all energised. The kind of excitement that can be seen proves that Modi government will be formed again."

He further said that in 2019 they had already gifted Balurghat and we will give it this time also.

"Today our party workers conducted road shows and the whole city witnessed it and the energy among the workers are reflecting 'Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar'," he said.

The West Bengal BJP chief will be fighting against Trinamool Congress Biplab Mitra.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP showed its best-ever electoral performance in the state in its history, winning 18 seats out of 42 with 23,028,343 (40.25 per cent) votes.

West Bengal will go to the polling booths in the coming general election in all seven phases of the election.

Balurghat, along with Darjeeling, and Raiganj in the northern part of Bengal, will go to the polls on April 26 in the second phase.

In most of the constituencies in the state, the main fight is between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the principal opposition in the state, the BJP.

Though the TMC is part of the INDIA bloc, it does not have a seat-sharing arrangement with the other parties in the alliance, like Congress and the Left parties in the state.

Majumdar kicked off his campaign in the constituency in March, a day after TMC announced its candidates for all 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

On March 11, Majumdar campaigned by driving a motorcycle for about three kilometres amid slogans. (ANI)

