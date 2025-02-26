Nagarkurnool (Telangana) [India], February 26 (ANI): Jaypee Group founder Jaiprakash Gaur on Wednesday said efforts are underway to rescue all eight workers trapped in the collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel.

Emphasising the challenges of such projects, Gaur said that similar incidents have occurred in the past and reaffirmed the company's commitment to completing the project.

Speaking to reporters, Jaypee Group founder Gaur said, "We will try our best to see that all the eight people can be rescued. At the same time, the project has to be completed. In these difficult works, such things happen. I have seen 6-7 such accidents so far in my life. We have to encounter such accidents..."

Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy also reached the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel and held a meeting with rescue teams. He also assured that all possible efforts were being made to rescue those inside the SLBC.

Earlier, Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy visited the site of the SLBC tunnel collapse to assess the ongoing rescue operation. Multiple agencies have been working tirelessly to save eight workers trapped since February 22.

A team of Rat miners has also been brought in for the ongoing rescue operation.These are the same Rat miners who were part of the successful rescue operation for the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand that happened on October 31st last year.

A three-meter section of the roof of an under-construction stretch of the SLBC tunnel collapsed at the 14 km mark near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, on Saturday morning. The collapse occurred just four days after construction work had resumed following a lengthy hiatus. While some workers managed to escape, the eight remained trapped.

Earlier, endoscopic and robotic cameras were brought to the Nagarkurnool (SLBC) tunnel on Monday for the rescue operation. The NDRF Dog Squad has also been deployed to assist in the operation.

Engineer Task Force (ETF) of Indian Army deployed it's equipment and medical teams to clear debris and facilitate safe evacuation of trapped persons from the collapsed tunnel. (ANI)

