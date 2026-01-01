New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the weapon systems developed by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) played a decisive role during Operation Sindoor, which has served as a testament to its commitment towards safeguarding national interests.

According to an official release, the Defence Minister today chaired a review meeting at DRDO Headquarters in the national capital on the occasion of the 68th DRDO Foundation Day.

Speaking during his visit, the Defence Minister said, "The weapon systems developed by DRDO played a decisive role during Operation Sindoor, which serves as a testament to the professionalism and commitment of the organisation towards safeguarding national interests."

In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence commended the DRDO for bolstering India's indigenous capabilities by equipping the Armed Forces with state-of-the-art technologies/equipment.

Singh stated that DRDO's equipment performed seamlessly during the operation, boosting soldiers' morale.

Defence Minister exuded confidence that the DRDO will play a crucial role in the creation of Sudarshan Chakra as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day 2025 address from the ramparts of Red Fort.

"Under this initiative, DRDO is responsible for equipping our vital installations with an air defence system to ensure complete aerial protection over the next decade. We witnessed the importance of air defence in modern warfare during Operation Sindoor. I am confident that DRDO will work wholeheartedly to achieve this goal soon," he said.

Singh praised the DRDO for becoming a trusted partner and technology creator, which helps people look to it with hope, confidence, and belief. Acknowledging DRDO's collaboration with the private sector, he stated that increased engagement with industry, academia, and start-ups has created a synergistic defence ecosystem.

"DRDO has consistently improved its systems, processes, and working methods. From procurement to project management, from industry engagement to collaborating with start-ups and MSMEs, there is a visible effort to make the work easier, faster, and more reliable," he said.

The Defence Minister called upon the DRDO to continue marching ahead in sync with the rapidly evolving technological ecosystem and keep coming out with products that are relevant to the changing times.

He urged the organisation to continue focusing on innovation and to identify additional areas that can enhance private-sector participation. Appreciating the DRDO's efforts in deep tech and next-generation technologies, he stated that progress in this endeavour will not only enhance the nation's capabilities but also strengthen the defence ecosystem.

Emphasising that the present era is not just of science, but of continuous development and constant learning, Rajnath Singh stated that technology scanning, capability assessment, and future readiness are no longer just words in this changing world.

"The world is changing every day. Technology, innovation, and new warfare domains are rapidly advancing, making yesterday's knowledge obsolete. We must never assume that the learning process has ended. We must continue learning and challenge ourselves, paving the way for the new generation," he said.

During the meeting, the Minister was briefed by the Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat, about the ongoing R&D activities, achievements of the organisation in 2025, various initiatives in promoting industry, start-ups and academia and the roadmap for 2026.

Rajnath Singh was apprised of the major targets set for 2026 and various reforms that the DRDO is taking for the betterment of the organisation.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth was present on the occasion. DGs, Corporate Directors, and other senior DRDO scientists and officials were also in attendance. (ANI)

