Shimla, Nov 30 (PTI) The weather remained dry in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, the meteorological department said.

The weather will remain dry in the next week till December 6, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong registered the coldest place in the state at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a low of 1.2 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded at 4, 9.9 and 10.4 degrees Celsius respectively, the weatherman said.

Shimla recorded a low of 10.2 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

