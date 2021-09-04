Bhubaneswar, Sep 4 (PTI) An Odisha-based web portal's editor and its reporter were arrested from the state capital for allegedly publishing obscene photos of noted sprinter Dutee Chand and attempting extortion, police said.

The online news channel's editor was initially detained for interrogation on Friday and later apprehended, while one of its reporters was also taken into custody, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) US Dash said.

"The reporter of the web portal claimed that he is no longer associated with the platform. We are verifying his statement," he said.

The DCP of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate said a four-member special team has been constituted to probe into the allegations made by the ace sprinter and Olympian.

A case was registered under various sections of IPC, the officer said.

"False and obscene portrayal of me on social media and the web portal have tarnished my image which ultimately impacted my performance in the Olympics. I do not know what harm I have done to these people," Chand, who too recorded her statement with the police, had said.

The athlete had also accused an RTI activist of mental harassment and intimidation.

Dutee also moved a court in Bhubaneswar and filed a defamation case against the three accused persons.

