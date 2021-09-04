Nagpur, Sep 4: A complaint was filled at a police station here on Saturday after some local residents took exception to alleged distribution of pamphlets advocating `hijab' (Islamic head covering) in Civil Lines area.

Some morning walkers saw three women allegedly distributing pamphlets and urging young women to wear the hijab, and questioned them, a police release said. There were heated exchanges following which a complaint was filed against the women who were in their early 20s, it said. Afghanistan Crisis: Prices of Hijab and Turban Increase With Taliban's Return.

The women and their parents later tendered a written apology mentioning that they did not mean to incite religious hatred, police said, appealing people not to spread any misleading information or videos about the incident.

