Patna, Jan 24 (PTI) Girls need to "unlearn" the notion of being the weaker sex that is in need of protection to achieve true empowerment, a top official said here on Monday.

The remarks were made by Harjot Kaur Bumrah, a senior IAS officer who is also the Managing Director of Women's and Child Development Corporation WCDC, which functions under the department of social welfare in the Bihar government.

She was addressing a webinar jointly organised by WCDC, UNICEF, and city-based think-tank ADRI, on the occasion of National Girl Child Day

"From early childhood, a girl is taught that she is supposed to care for others and not compete with others. That she is weak and needs to be protected. These so-called lessons are to be unlearnt so that she can learn the value of empowerment", Bumrah said.

Speaking on the occasion, UNICEF's Bihar head Nafisa Shafiq called for a "girl-intentional approach" that placed girls "at the centre of programmes and policies".

Prabhat P Ghosh and Barna Ganguli spoke on behalf of ADRI which came out with a presentation on the state's sex ratio.

The panelists agreed that Bihar has seen improvements in girls' health and education though a lot remains to be achieved in the state which has lagged behind the national average on these parameters.

