New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): As India completes the administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said India is going on the right path under his leadership.

Talking to ANI, Rajiv Kumar said, "This achievement is historic. It tells us if we Indians are determined about something, we can achieve it."

He said, "We're going on the right path under PM Modi's leadership."

Further, he highlighted that India would achieve the target of vaccinating the entire population by December end and said, "This achievement is proof that the way we are working, the target of vaccinating the entire population by December end would be accomplished." (ANI)

