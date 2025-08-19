Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 19 (ANI): The West Agartala Police have successfully busted a gang of miscreants involved in a series of thefts and robberies across different parts of the state. Four notorious criminals were arrested following a late-night operation near the Agartala-Bangladesh border on Monday night.

The arrested have been identified as Shakil Mia, Mintu Rudra Pal, Juton Mia, and Amar Das.

"This is a big achievement for us, especially before Durga Puja," a senior police officer said. "The operation highlights the bravery of our personnel and the professionalism of the Agartala Police. Our jurisdiction lies close to the Bangladesh border, covering about 11 kilometers, and we remain constantly vigilant against cross-border and local crimes."

According to police sources, acting on specific intelligence, a special operation was launched to detain the gang members.

Office in Charge of West Agartala PS Rana Chatterjee said, "We received information at our West Police Station that a group of miscreants, known for committing thefts and robberies in different areas, had gathered near a location close to the Agartala-Bangladesh border. Acting on this information, we launched an operation to detain them. When we reached the spot at night, they attempted to escape, but we chased them down and, with great bravery, managed to apprehend them."

He said that during the operation, one of the constables was attacked and injured.

"However, despite being wounded, he demonstrated the courage and determination of the Tripura Police and, along with his team, successfully detained two of the culprits. Based on the information obtained from those two, we arrested two more from Bishalgarh. This gang was particularly involved in looting in Agartala, Udaipur, and Bishalgarh areas. They mainly targeted elderly people, committed burglaries in houses, stole motorbikes, and were linked to various other criminal activities," he said.

He further said that catching such a gang is indeed a big achievement. The success of this operation reflects the professionalism of the Agartala Police.

"From the accused, we recovered three stolen motorbikes and some gold ornaments. They have now been sent to remand, and we expect to extract more information during interrogation. Since our police station covers an 11-kilometre stretch along the Bangladesh border, we always remain alert to prevent any such incidents. Apprehending these four notorious criminals before Durga Puja is a major achievement," he said.

He said that the arrested individuals are identified as Shakil Mia, Mintu Rudra Pal, Juton Mia, and Amar Das. Two are already in remand, and the other two are being sent shortly.

"Although our jurisdiction lies near the Bangladesh border, we are fully capable of dealing with all kinds of offenders and crimes, whether cross-border crimes or any other crimes in border areas, with complete professionalism," he added.

The gang, police revealed, was mainly active in Agartala, Udaipur, and Bishalgarh, targeting elderly residents, breaking into houses, and stealing motorbikes. They were also linked to several other cases of looting.

From the arrested individuals, police recovered three stolen motorbikes and gold ornaments. All four have been taken into custody, with two already placed on remand and the others being sent shortly.

Police expect more revelations during further interrogation. (ANI)

