Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], October 9 (ANI): The Jalpaiguri police have arrested two more absconding accused persons for their direct involvement in the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh in North Bengal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jalpaiguri said.

The two accused were arrested around 3 am on Thursday from the Nagrakata area.

According to the police official, they have been identified as Shahanoor Alam and Tofail Hossain.

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh, who the miscreants attacked along with Khagen Murmu, called the arrests an "eyewash" and said that they will identify whether the persons arrested were involved in the incident or not.

Shankar Ghosh told ANI, "First, we have to identify the person who is being arrested - whether they are involved in the incident or not... Whether such arrests are only an eyewash or they really want to give some punishment for such incidents."

"The injuries are grievous; they tried to kill me along with Khagen Murmu. A situation of mob lynching was created, so there are a lot of things to be understood," he said.

The attack happened when both leaders were visiting the North Bengal region to oversee relief and rescue operations amid a landslide and flood situation.

This has sparked a political row in the State, with the BJP taking aim at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Earlier, Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar met with Khagen Murmu and Shankar Ghosh on Wednesday.

Speaking with the ANI, Sukanta Majumdar said, "Shankar Ghosh is recovering quickly because he has some shoulder injury. But the situation of Khagen Murmu is not so good. He is facing some problems, especially the difficulty in talking."

He also said, "One of his facial bones was broken by a stone pelted by the TMC workers and goons. So, the doctor has requested long rest, at least one month of rest, with only a little speaking...I think it will take almost 4-6 weeks for recovery."

Regarding the law and order situation in the State, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar stated, "Law and order is a matter of the State Government, so we can't do anything at this point."

Further, he demanded action under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

"But if the situation persists, then we have to move to court. We have to move the court for a CBI inquiry so that the investigation can be done. Most importantly, the person who has been attacked by TMC goons belongs to the ST community. So, I think the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act should be invoked against those people who attacked Khagen Murmu," he added. (ANI)

