Howrah (WB), May 17 (PTI) A two-year-old girl was killed after a concrete window shed collapsed and fell on her in West Bengal's Howrah district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Ramchandrapur in Garchumuk police outpost area, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Tussle: DK Shivakumar Refuses To Budge, Remains Firm on His Decision for Chief Minister’s Post As Congress’ Deliberations Continue.

Afrin Khatun went to her maternal uncle's house in Ramchandrapur on Tuesday evening along with her family. During Monday's thunderstorm, the branch of a tree fell on the window shed of the house. However, it was not removed even after two days.

When Afrin was playing with a few kids, the window shed came crashing down on her along with the branch, police said.

Also Read | Ganjam Selected As Best District for Fourth National Water Award-2022 by Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)