Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], March 20 (ANI): Ahead of the Panchayat elections in West Bengal, PCC Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has claimed that over 2,000 workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from different parts of Murshidabad and Maldah districts have joined the Congress.

The West Bengal Panchayat polls are likely to be conducted in May and June.

Carrying the Congress party flag in their hands, around 2,000 TMC, BJP workers joined the Congress at the Baharampur Congress office here, Chowdhury said on Sunday.

Earlier, in 2018, the panchayat elections in West Bengal saw huge-scale clashes between the BJP and the TMC workers, resulting in the death of at least 12 people.

The Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and other parties of the Left Front had also staged a protest outside State Election Commission in Kolkata against the incidents of violence. (ANI)

