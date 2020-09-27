Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 27 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that certain entertainment avenues can reopen from October 1.

Terming it as a step towards return to normalcy, Banerjee said these activities will be allowed in compliance with COVID-19 prevention measures.

The activities will be allowed to operate include jatras, plays, OATs, cinemas and all musical, dance, recital and magic shows.

"To return to normalcy, jatras, plays, OATs, cinemas and all musical, dance, recital and magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks and compliance with precautionary protocols," Banerjee said in a tweet.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has 25,374 active cases with 2,11,020 recovered cases and 4,665 deaths. (ANI)

