New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident that the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held with a completely error-free voter list and is optimistic about defeating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming elections in the state.

A crucial meeting took place between top BJP West Bengal leaders and Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on Monday, August 4.

The meeting, which lasted around two and a half hours, was attended by key leaders including BJP national president JP Nadda, BJP National general secretary (Org) BL Santosh, BJP Bengal Chief Shamik Bhattachary, BJP MP and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, BJP's IT cell head and the party's co-observer in West Bengal Amit Malviya, BJP national general secretary and incharge of BJP West Bengal Sunil Bansal, incharge of BJP Bengal Mangal Pandey, General secretary (Org), BJP Bengal, Amitabh Chakravarty, and Satish Dhond.

The meeting focused on discussing the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls and several other party and state issues.

West Bengal BJP President Shamik Bhattacharya told ANI after the meeting, "The issues regarding the upcoming West Bengal elections, difficulties that the workers are facing, defeating Mamata Banerjee, these are the issues we discussed."

Regarding any discussion on (SIR) Special Intensive Revision, Shamik said that the SIR is a matter for the Election Commission, and they have nothing to do with this. He said, "We are confident that the West Bengal elections will be held with a completely error-free voter list.

BJP source told ANI that the party also deliberated on its strategy for the state's 84 reserved seats, comprising 68 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and 16 for Scheduled Tribes. A review of the 2021 assembly elections revealed that the BJP had secured 39 seats, while the TMC had won 45 seats, a BJP functionary told ANI.

The meeting is an important step in the BJP's preparations for the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal and the party's efforts to strategise and strengthen its ground in the state. With the elections drawing near, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to outdo its rivals and emerge victorious. (ANI)

